News

Anne Rice dies, goodbye to the writer of “Interview with the Vampire”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee19 hours ago
0 39 1 minute read

She’s dead Anne Rice. The American writer best known for her novel “Interview with the vampire”Passed away at 80 due to complications from a stroke. The announcement of her disappearance was her son, Christopher Rice, on his mother’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. Anne Rice had specialized in stories about witches and vampires but in recent years she had also written several erotic novels and historical-religious texts. “Interview with the vampire”Remains his greatest success: he was also drawn from the book a film of the same name with Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise and Antonio Banderas. And although years have passed since its publication, a TV series based on the novel is in the works: it will be released in 2022 on the US broadcaster AMC.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: never as in this moment do we need you

In these difficult and extraordinary times, it is essential to guarantee quality information. For us at ilfattoquotidiano.it the only masters are the readers. Unlike others, we want to offer journalism that is open to all, without paywalls. Your contribution is essential to allow us to do this. Become a supporter too

Thank you,
Peter Gomez

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

Friends, the little man Giovannino against Sabrina Ferilli: “You really are a boor”

next

Next article

Caterina Caselli: “I flew off a bridge on the motorway, in a stretch full of curves. The machine was a parcel, miraculously alive “

next

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee19 hours ago
0 39 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Usa, agent of the Secret Service who protects Biden, is a huge hit on social media and ends up on CNN and The Late Show

1 week ago

“The war of tomorrow”, when the new film comes out with Chris Pratt struggling with aliens and time travel

September 18, 2021

Maneskin at the AMAs: Cardi B’s presentation is embarrassing

3 weeks ago

trailers, curiosities, previews on Spielberg’s film

September 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button