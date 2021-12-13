Anne Rice dies, goodbye to the writer of “Interview with the Vampire”
She’s dead Anne Rice. The American writer best known for her novel “Interview with the vampire”Passed away at 80 due to complications from a stroke. The announcement of her disappearance was her son, Christopher Rice, on his mother’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. Anne Rice had specialized in stories about witches and vampires but in recent years she had also written several erotic novels and historical-religious texts. “Interview with the vampire”Remains his greatest success: he was also drawn from the book a film of the same name with Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise and Antonio Banderas. And although years have passed since its publication, a TV series based on the novel is in the works: it will be released in 2022 on the US broadcaster AMC.
