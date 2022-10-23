Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Official trailer for the adaptation starring Alexandra Daddario





After the acquisition of much of the legacy of Anne Rice, and the recent premiere of the first adaptation of the saga “The Vampire Chronicles”, AMC now premieres “Mayfair Witches” starring Alexandra Daddario.

By @mauvais1

After AMC Networks acquired the rights to all eighteen books in 2020; which include the sagas The Vampire Chronicles Y Mayfair Witchesthe project is the adaptation of all of them as a franchise with Mark Johnson (Rectify, Halt and Catch Fire, Better Call Saul) up front overseeing the releases as part of their overall deal with the network.

While it has already started, on October 2, the first season of Interview with the VampireNow is the time to present Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witcheswhose first season will have eight episodes, written by Michelle Ashford Y This Spalding (Masters of Sex) and which is based on the trilogy of southern gothic novels Lives of the Mayfair Witches which began in 1990 and in which there are direct crosses with characters from The Vampire Chronicles.

The official synopsis of the show tells: “The series follows a neurosurgeon Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario) who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. She must deal with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.”

The cast led by Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus), complete it Jack Huston who plays Lasher, Tongayi Chirisa, Harry Hamlin, Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel, Jen Richards, patrick robinson, Annabeth Gish, Tobias Jelineck, Jim Gleason, billy slaughter Y Danielle Lynnamong others.

The premiere is scheduled for early January 2023.

I like this: I like it Charging…

Related