Anne Roumanoff: who is Alice, her daughter, famous fashion designer, whose clothes were worn by Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner?

Anne Roumanoff has never hidden her pride in being the mother of two children. Alice, her daughter, is also a particularly famous fashion designer in the industry. Her clothes have also been worn by fashion icons, including Bella Hadid and Tina Kunakey.

Anne Roumanoff is a real mother hen. The famous humorist is the mother of two children, Alice and Marie, the fruit of her relationship with Patrick Vaillant, her ex-husband. And with such a busy professional life, it is difficult for Anne Roumanoff to be present regularly for her little tribe. A fact that has not failed to make her feel guilty in the past. “As I felt guilty for not being there, I had a side: they call me, I solve everythingI do remote presentations at night, I redo the CVs of girlfriends”, said the comedian in an interview with Well & Well.

It is clear that Anne Roumanoff is a relentless worker. A temperament that she seems to have transmitted to Alice, her daughter. If her first name means nothing to you, the latter is nevertheless a creator recognized in the fashion world.

Alice Vaillant, daughter of Anne Roumanoff, collaborated with Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Tina Kunakey

Aged 27, Alice Vaillant managed to get a real place in the very closed world of fashion. The young woman is indeed the creator of Vaillant Studio, a clothing brand created in 2019 which makes already a lot of noise on the Web. The reason ? The originality of its collections has met the challenge of seducing several fashion icons, including models Bella Hadid, Tina Kunakey, and Kylie Jenner (among others).

On her brand’s Instagram page, Alice Vaillant regularly publishes her new models presented by models during photo shoots. Her pieces, ranging from the bustier to the dress adorned with lace, even allowed her to be quoted by the magazine vogueamong the five brands to rely on in 2022. A journey that must surely make Anne Roumanoff very proud!