Annie Leibovitz recreates Lee Miller’s photo in Hitler’s bathtub with Kate Winslet

Renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz has recreated photojournalist Lee Miller’s famous photo of Adolf Hitler posing with actress Kate Winslet in his bathtub. Winslet will play Lee in the upcoming biopic.

Leibovitz took the image for a feature the trend this month and shared some photos from the shoot with Winslet on her Instagram page.

The iconic photo of Lee Miller in Hitler’s bathtub was carefully composed and beautifully photographed for the new film Lee starring Kate Winslet. @annieleibovitz For @voguemagazine, pic.twitter.com/9IhNxEZE6z – Patrick Witty (@patrickwitty) 19 September 2023

The original photo of Miller in Hitler’s bathtub was taken on April 30, 1945 – the same day the Nazi leader took his own life while hiding in a bunker in Berlin.

Along with fellow photographer David E. Sherman, the pair broke into Hitler’s Munich home and Sherman took the original image of Miller bathing in the Führer’s tub. There’s even a photo of Hitler in uniform next to Miller’s dirty shoes hitting the bathtub tiles.

According to art and objectsSherman said of the photo that it was a “leisurely, late bath”. After Miller cleaned herself, she later slept in Hitler’s bed.

lee miller movie

The first screening of Miller’s biopic, starring Kate Winslet, was recently shown at the Toronto Film Festival. Reading General release is scheduled to occur shortly after the project’s announcement in 2015.

Miller pushed the boundaries of female photojournalists in the mid-20th century. He felt that photography “as a profession is ideally suited for women, because I feel like women are faster and more adaptable than men,” he said.

“And I think they have an intuition that helps them understand personality more quickly than men.”

American-born Miller became a model in New York City in the 1920s after a chance encounter with Condé Nast. Miller later trained in photography in Paris and was in London when World War II began.

Miller documented the Blitz bombing of Britain’s capital and covered the war the trend magazine – delving into Europe in the last year of World War II where it witnessed Nazi war crimes.

There is also a book forthcoming featuring Miller’s photography work which can be viewed here.