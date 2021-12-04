Annie Leibovitz’s wonderland fashion

An avalanche of torments, successes and controversies, make it Lena Dunham one of the most unsettling ‘Girls’ of her troubled generation and seasons of the controversial HBO series, which she thought, wrote, directed and starred in for years. A living provocation, framed in the window of the luxury department stores on New York’s Fifth Avenue, (the Bergdorf Goodman) loved by celebrities and style icons, from Jackie Kennedy to Sarah Jessica Parker. Perfect for starting a journey in the Wonderland photographed over the past two decades by Annie Leibovitz, together with the reality of so much fiction, on display at the Hauser & Wirth of Southampton, while the monograph of the same name published by Phaidon.

In reality this is the first anthology dedicated exclusively to the fashion wonderland of a true icon of photography. Craved not only by the jet set, for the naturalness unearthed with the artifice and the emotional sensitivity that for five decades has offered everyone, reciprocated with prestigious awards such as the recent prix de Photographie William Klein 2021. Estimated for her ability to follow the insights that have made many of her works famous, including the portrait of Patty Smith (also used for the album cover Gone Again) and that of Queen Elizabeth II, the white-painted face of Meryl Streep and the black body of Whoopi Goldberg immersed in a tub of milk.

Annie Leibovitz, Kate Moss, Paris, 1999, 2021. Archival pigment print, Edition of 8 (81.3 x 97.2 cm / 32 x 38 1/4) © Annie Leibovitz, Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth NY for Annie Leibovitz. Wonderland

The famous snapshot of John Lennon, naked as the vulnerability with which he embraces his beloved Yoko Ono, a few hours before the murder of the former Beatles. There is the correlative of the 90s, with Johnny Depp dress hugging Kate Moss, perfectly at ease with the sensual non-standard nudity of fashion, but not of the 90s that are preparing to change them forever, along with much more. The same direct and seductive gaze that illuminates more than the jewels of Dior.

She has the same direct and seductive gaze that illuminates more than Dior’s jewels. More enduring than fashion glamor, which her rebellious verve wears like a second skin, along with the first collection of Sean Combs, better known at the time as the rap superstar with loads of nicknames (Puff Daddy, Puffy, Diddy, P . Diddy, Brother Love). Puff Takes Paris, photographed by Annie Leibovitz for Vogue America in October 1999, immortalizes the first encounter between Parisian fashion and the world of hip-hop, together with the elements ready to make Diddy the first African American Menswear Designer of the Year at the CFDA Awards in 2004 , opening up the horizon for a new generation of designers.



Only the first of a series of fashion editorials made by the photographer with Vogue for over twenty years, after many reports made for The Rolling Stone and portraiture published on Vanity Fair. Exhibited together with the tribute dedicated in 2001 to the giants of fashion photography, leaving the frightened Ben Stiller of Zoolander, in a transparent plexiglass bubble, as in the suggestive series Bubble by Melvin Sokolsky. This journey through time also returns at the foot of a mountain of pillows and Sarah Jessica Parker, in the Plaza Hotel ready to be sold and transformed into luxury apartments.

He touches Spain with his narrative talent and the return home of Penélope Cruz, for the filming of a story loosely based on The Sun Also Rises by Hemingway, photographed together with the bullfighter Cayetano Rivera Ordóñez, great-grandson of the famous matador who inspired the character of the novel. A bandaged and still bleeding bullfighter (after being gored) under tight pants, testifying to the careful research and obsessive attention to detail that characterize each shot of the photographer.

The photographer who exploits the potential of fiction to glimpse the reality of the fabulous, uses the expressive freedom of fairy tales and literary salons, with the same rigor with which she frames the world on Virginia Woolf’s desk, the infinity of a garden in the herbarium of Emily Dickinson, traces of history and stories in the skeleton of a pigeon studied by Charles Darwin, or the subversive charge of Leigh Bowery’s creations, worn to deform her bulky and asymmetrical body. The famous protagonists of the art world in 2006 also catapult us on the set of his solo show The Wizard of Oz, made with Keira Knightley’s Dorothy, to coincide with the restoration of Victor Fleming’s 1939 film version.

No one better than little Alice can accompany us in Annie Leibovitz’s Wonderland fashion, since the very young Natalia Vodianova appeared in a suit of Chanel Haute Couture embroidered satin, immersed in the luxuriant upholstery of an armchair and the vegetation that close 2003 on the cover of the issue of December of Vogue America, opening the editorial inspired by the literary masterpiece of Louis Carrol, with the complicity of the fashion editor of the magazine Grace Coddington.

The fantastic adventures of the child-friend of the controversial Victorian writer and photographer are relived in every shot by Annie Leibovitz inspired by the original drawings of John Tenniel’s book, with Vodianova wearing the blue dresses made for her by each accompanying designer. Starting with Karl Lagerfeld who would have liked to be the White Rabbit, while he is the only one to appear in the unmistakable outfit of himself, with Chrome Hearts necklaces and belt.

During a tour of the exhibition or a dive through the 244 pages of the monograph, available in signed copies and in Luxury Edition, get ready to meet Tom Ford’s white rabbit photographed upside down, Marc Jacobs’ Caterpillar sitting on a mushroom, the careless twins Tweedledee and Tweedledum (Pincopanco and Pancopinco) by Victor & Rolf, or the March Hare by Christian Lacroix, among many. Beware of the ambush of the Cheshire Cat, also known as the witch cat, with the unmistakable sailor t-shirt and the smile of Jean-Paul Gautier, while I wish you an encounter with the woman behind and in front of the great photographer’s lens .

All the women who pervade his Pirelli calendars and the portrait of the heterogeneous universe of Woman, created with the intellectual and sentimental complicity of an icon of the feminist generations such as Susan Sontang and three daughters, born with artificial insemination.

She, rigorous but always intense, with loose hair, soap and water make-up, a basic look in black that has become a style that is indifferent to trends, as is her fashion photography that does not immortalize the clothes but dresses them with bodies, roles, together to fantasy and desires that save us from the difficulty of being human. A well-condensed approach in the last shot that closes the book and the overwhelming career of Alexander McQueen, who committed suicide on the first day of New York Fashion Week in 2010, with his latest AW ’10 collection Untitled / Angels and Demons, photographed with Grace Coddington still in the shipping boxes.

How to: Annie Leibovitz. Wonderland, Hauser & Wirth Southampton NY (6 November – 23 December 2021) www.hauserwirth.com/hauser-wirth-exhibitions/33791-annie-leibovitz-wonderland – Monographic book, Phaidon, 440 pag, 330 ill – www.phaidon.com / store / photography / annie-leibovitz-wonderland-9781838661526

