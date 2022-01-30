Annihilation – The unknown of science and words on Netflix

Annihilation by Alex Garland is a film that investigates the mysteries of biodiversity and science in a mysterious Area X

Annihilation tells of an isolated area, in which an area has been created in which the canonical rules of science are questioned. It is called “Area X” and is a mystery to everyone. A group of female scientists is sent to discover its mysteries …

First of all there was the verb. There was the novel The last resort (1996 but published in Italy by Mondadori the following year) from which Danny Boyle made the film The Beach with Leonardo DiCaprio (2000). The film rose to fame as the production devastated Thailand’s beaches that served as the location. We move on to 2001 and the screenplay, again for Danny Boyle, of 28 days later. A film that is a critique of scientific experimentation about animals. In 2006 there is the script of Sunshine, Danny Boyle’s direct apocalyptic scenario once again.

Behind these words, from the novel to the screenplays, there was only one person: Alex Garland. In his writing there is clearly a research on the essence of man. Before anything else on a scientific and biological level. Only in a second moment does it transcend in philosophy. With this passage he arrives at the Absolute One of the Neoplatonic myths. Entity from which one must arrive and which is self-producing. It is a contemporary end and principle. At least this according to the thought of Plotinus (205-270 AD), in contrast with the syllogisms of Aristotle and the embryos of scientific thought.

Matrix Resurrections – The return of the matrix to the age of social media

For Garland, the One is a woman. In her view it is not only a principle – in the maternal sense of the term – but it is also an end. This was fully demonstrated when he moved from the screenplay to directing. With his debut Ex Machina (2015) the protagonist is a robot woman, Ava (Alicia Vikander). It gradually acquires its own identity and carries out authentic personal growth. No longer a sterile object of study by its creator (Oscar Isaac) but something more, ready for the world. Abandoning a hyper-technological Eden isolated in the woods and reachable only by helicopter.

Even more radical is his second film: Annihilation (2018), freely inspired by Jeff VanderMeer’s novel of the same name and the first piece of the Area X trilogy The film was released by Netflix in the United States in January 2018. An agreement with the producers Paramount Pictures and Skydance has provided for its distribution also in theaters only in Anglo-Saxon countries. The film arrived here in March of the same year on a platform and, later, also on physical support. Its release sparked a lot of controversy from fans of the literary trilogy as the film is a self-contained story that leaves no room for continuation.

In fact, the novel is only a first step. A story in which it is not so much the events that matter but the deepest sensations that strike the reader. What is created is total estrangement. It tells of this mysterious Area X, a constantly expanding territory whose origin is unknown. It is probably alien (but we do not know it) but it is creating a real upheaval in the natural environment. In it, the common laws of biodiversity and science in general are completely upset and rewritten. In fact, there is a creature similar to a mushroom that writes a text: long, indefinite and cryptic.

It is the word that literally becomes flesh and blood. And that continues to change and become more and more indecipherable. Uncovering the mysteries of this no man’s land are a group of women: a psychologist, an anthropologist, a topographer and a biologist. None of them have a name in the story. They are only functions of their specialization. It is the Science that tries to understand. However, they are flooded with the spores produced by the “words”. What we read is filtered by the biologist who tries to put order in the chaos that slowly unravels in front of her. What he thinks he sees.

Don’t Look Up – On Netflix the natural catastrophe live on social

In the film, female scientists have a name and not just a function. Like the biologist Lena (Natalie Portman) who is recruited to participate in the exploratory mission after others – carried out by men, mostly military – have failed. Lena joins a group consisting of a psychologist (Jennifer Jason Leigh), a geomorphologist (Tuna Novotny), a physicist (Tessa Thompson) and a paramedic (Gina Rodriguez). The story begins and ends with Lena, the only survivor, who returns from Area X to tell what she experienced. In the Area there is a glow that can reorganize the DNA of any living being. This implies a biological commonality among all beings. We go from words to deeds directly.

A Mother Nature in full evolution and constant change. Like a prism with infinite faces that are exchanged with each other. Thanks to it, Lena understands the bond not only with her husband, but also of her relationship with human beings. She he investigates them by going deeper, analyzing their cells. They are the principle of existence and its multiple variables. Like the letters of a written text that show us what they want. Or whatever we want.

Annihilation | Film profile

Original title: Annihilation;

Direction: Alex Garland;

Subject and script: Alex Garland, based on the novel of the same name by Jeff VanderMeer;

Interpreters: Natalie Portman (Lena), Oscar Isaac (Kane), Jennifer Jason Leigh (Dr. Ventress), Gina Rodriguez (Anya Thorensen), Tessa Thompson (Josie Radek), Tuna Novotny (Cass Sheppard), Benedict Wong (Lomax), Sonoya Mizuno (Katie), Cosmo Jarvis (soldier);

Origin: USA, UK, 2018;

Duration: 115 ‘

