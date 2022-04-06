Annilese Miskimmon on ENO’s The Handmaid’s Tale: “I believe in making opera ordinary”

ads

“I grew up on opera and I’m really in love with it. But there is no doubt that there is a hole in the middle…”

It’s the first spring day of the year, and the tiny Hampstead rehearsal room is hot and stuffy, sleepy, like after lunch. But the artistic director of the English National Opera (ENO), Annilese Miskimmon, gets right to the point.

“There simply is no such opera composed by a woman, from a source of a woman, whose action is seen entirely through the consciousness of a woman.”

So what do we do about it? If you are most of us, you shake your head and shrug your shoulders. But if you’re Miskimmon, one of the few artistic directors (you can really count them on the fingers of one hand) at the helm of major international opera houses, you roll up your sleeves and get to work.

Almost exactly two years after starting at ENO in the midst of a pandemic: arriving from her previous role as director of opera at Oslo’s Norwegian National Opera and Ballet in mid-2020 to find the gates of the Colosseum’s St Martin’s Lane closed and the costume department busy sewing gowns for the NHS instead of dresses for star sopranos: Miskimmon is finally directing his first show for the company.

Kate Lindsey at ENO’s The Handmaid’s Tale rehearsal (Photo: English National Opera)

Paul Ruders’ The Handmaid’s Tale It may not be a one-woman opera, but the Danish composer’s 1998 adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel is the next best thing, a work that takes the controlled rage, horror and hope of the original, the complicated consciousness of her heroine, Offred, and amplifies it into sound.

It brings together Atwood’s handmaidens in massive choruses of female voices, capturing the violence of Gilead in convulsive bursts of percussion and brass. It is, Miskimmon says, “literally creepy.”

“For me, it’s the difference between reading Offred’s story and feeling her fear. I think we’re pretty naive about how primitive we are as human beings, and music can be a very powerful way of reminding us of that.

“Despite how infatuated I am with literature, there are some situations and emotions in life that I just can’t put into words. But there are musical pieces that contain that experience, that complexity. You just feel it in your bones.”

Miskimmon first came across Atwood’s book in the 1980s, while growing up on the outskirts of Belfast. “I vividly remember lying on my bed in my room and reading The Handmaid’s Tale. He must have been around 12 years old (he had an unfortunate habit of reading things early) and I was really surprised because it made so much sense to me.

ENO’s Handmaids’ Tale (Photo: Nicky Hamilton)

“Growing up in Northern Ireland at the time, much of life was viewed through a religious lens. I understood how people could take ideas from the Old Testament and articulate them in such a dangerous political way.

“And then finding out that nothing in Atwood’s story was made up… [Atwood has said the story is based on real events from various parts of history] As I am from Northern Ireland, I have never felt relaxed with peace as a de facto state.”

“Sometimes people ask me why I went to the opera and not the theater, and I think it is because, very early in life, I saw and felt strongly that fate, whatever it is, has great power over the individual. . It’s the same feeling you get in opera: once the first note starts, you can’t stop the music, you’re locked in. As a director, that’s very powerful, because you’re never in complete control.

“In many ways, it feels like a more accurate artistic reflection of what we are currently seeing in places like Ukraine: that the accident of being in the wrong place at the wrong time, or being born in the wrong body, can change everything at any time. moment.”

Premiered to rave reviews in Copenhagen in 2000, Ruders’ opera has since had a rich life of global performances, including its UK premiere at ENO in 2003, conducted by Phyllida Lloyd.

With its intricate mix of flashbacks and real-time action, as well as a narrative framework that is only revealed at the end of the book, The Handmaid’s Tale does not adapt easily. Ruders and librettist Paul Bentley have faced criticism for a “dramatically convoluted” structure. But it is one, Miskimmon emphasizes, that has found greater clarity in the intervening decades, as creators have reworked and rearranged the piece and its fast-paced film scenes.

“There is something about the intimacy of the opening of the opera. The teacher [played in this production by Call My Agent’s Camille Cottin] press ‘play’ on a cassette tape, and we hear a woman’s voice singing this extraordinarily beautiful music. We are linked with Offred from that moment on, and although we travel through time and place in this unusually plot-driven opera, Offred never leaves the stage: we move through her along with her, while reality and her experiences internal blur. .”

Aunt Lydia played by Ann Dowd and Offred played by Elisabeth Moss in the TV adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale (Photo: Hulu/Channel 4)

Sitting in rehearsals later, I’m struck by the opera’s familiarity, its fidelity to the book: the way Offred’s distinctive voice, the tension between her public restraint and her private fury, something the recent television series captured in voiceover, it translates so naturally. to the friction of the opera between the sung text and the wordless orchestral commentary.

It’s not the only eye-catching thing in Miskimmon’s rehearsal room. “It’s been a bit of a shock to all of us,” Miskimmon says of the unprecedented all-female creative team.

“I’ve certainly never experienced it before in my working life. It’s such a joy to work with this huge group of talented women, the fact that we’re all so involved in telling a story that’s absolutely focused through one woman.

“I love the operatic canon and I think there is real power in approaching those stories through a modern lens. But it’s also important that we don’t talk or think about women and women’s creative projects as some kind of special interest subgenre.”

A rehearsal for ENO’s The Handmaid’s Tale (Photo: English National Opera)

The opera itself faces a similar perceptual challenge, set apart, in some ways, from the cultural mainstream of television, film, and books. But for Miskimmon that has never been the case. “The first time I saw an opera was in a church hall when I was a child. It was an amateur Mozart production. The magic Flutesung in English with a piano, and my dad was playing Papageno.

“I think sometimes in opera we are so preoccupied with excellence and achieving the extraordinary that we forget the power of experiencing something like that: opera infiltrating everyday life. I believe in making opera ordinary.

“For me, there is absolutely no question that having music in your life can help, allow us to express the really big, joyous, brutal and fabulous things. I’m an optimist, but I also think that living life is quite a difficult thing, and we need to have space for these great unspeakable and unknowable things.

“I know personally, without being precious, that this is what the opera contains for me. There is research that says that people who experience and enjoy the same type of music are more likely to be friends.

“Sometimes I go out on stage at Coli and there are 2,000 people watching me from the auditorium. You can feel that connection, that you are sharing something. It’s really powerful and comforting.”

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ runs at the English National Opera from April 8-14

