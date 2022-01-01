Anniversaries 2022, the most important events to remember this year

But that same year will also be remembered for some tragic deaths capable of moving millions of people around the world. This is the case on August 31, when Diana, Princess of Wales, is involved in a traffic accident in the Alma tunnel in Paris or on 5 September, when the death of Mother Teresa of Calcutta, religious and missionary, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1979. In Italy and in the United States, themurder of Gianni Versace, killed July 15 in front of his Miami Beach home by Andrew Cunanan.

September 15, 1997 one of the most searched domains on the web is also registered: Google. com. One year later the founding of Google Inc. by Sergei Brin and Larry Page.

20 years ago (2002)

Twenty years ago, the Euro has become the new Italian official currency with an exchange rate of 1936.27 lire. After a period of dual circulation, the lira was officially withdrawn starting March 1, 2002.

15 years ago (2007)

On January 9, 2007, Steve Jobs takes the stage at Macworld in San Francisco to change the history of technology. Fifteen years ago, Apple introduces the first iPhone and launches into the new smartphone market, revolutionizing our daily lives: “An iPod with a large screen and touch controls, a revolutionary telephone and a revolutionary device for browsing the internet” these were the words with which Jobs presented the new device , then released the following June in the United States.

A few months later, Kimi Raikkonen wins the last Ferrari driver’s world championship in Formula 1. After a season marked by the spy story that disqualified the British team from the constructors’ championship (won by Ferrari), the Finn managed to win the last Brazilian GP and, thanks to Fernando Alonso’s third place and Lewis Hamilton’s seventh place, took home the 15th world title for the Maranello team, outdistancing their rivals by just one point.

10 years ago (2012)

On January 13, 2012, the cruise ship Costa Concordia hits rocks 500 meters from the port of Isola del Giglio, causing a leak of 70 meters in the hull and causing 32 deaths, 80 wounded and 2 missing.

March 23 is the 10th anniversary of Elizabeth Taylor’s death died in Los Angeles in 2012. The actress, born in London on February 27, 1932, is considered one of the greatest actresses in Hollywood history as evidenced by her 3 Oscars for Venus in Mink, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and for the Humanitarian Oscar Jean Hersholt recognized for his charitable activities, especially in the fight against AIDS.