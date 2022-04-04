Anniversary: ​​Ana Rosa, the stronguista heroine of the Chaco War

Marcelo Ramos / Historian

This April 8, The Strongest will celebrate 114 years of institutional life. His contribution is undeniable in sports at the national level, as well as his contribution in the social spheres was highly significant. This entire trajectory would not have been possible without the participation of people who were sympathetic to its emblematic colors. One of them was Ana Rosa Tornero, a woman who, with her courage, starred in a highly significant event.

Ana Rosa is considered a stronguista heroine of the Chaco War.

Her career began in the 1920s. She studied at the Instituto Normal Superior de La Paz, where she obtained the title of professor in the subjects of literature and philosophy. Shortly after she entered journalism, she was director of the magazines Ideal Feminine (1920) and Eco Feminine (1923).

By 1929 she was editor-in-chief of the newspaper El Norte. One of her greatest merits occurred during the Chaco War. When this event took place in June 1932, the Patriotic Society of Ladies was organized, on whose payroll the outstanding writer was found.

In the box of the Government Palace, Tornero gave a vibrant speech, being interrupted in several passages by the applause of the public. Next, she recommended that the protesters enlist in the Bolivian Red Cross nurses’ corps. Another of the fundamental priorities of the female representative was to travel to the strategic points of combat, she marched in the first half of March 1934. With distinguished ladies from the Association for Prisoners of War, they brought food, clothing and medicine for the prisoners.

Tornero requested permission from General Enrique Peñaranda to visit the different camps, he traveled in a Ballivián trimotor to reach the Fourth Division Command.

Again, in September 1935, she traveled to Paraguay to visit the Bolivian prisoners. In Asunción, the activist carried out intense work in favor of the captives. Her stay in adverse territory was recognized by Guarani officials. At the same time, her trip served to collect a valuable scroll made by the Stronguista prisoners of the Great Change cantonment.

The Stronguist prisoners handed him a scroll.

Photo: The Journal

The referenced publication was published in the newspaper La Fragua, dated November 22, 1935. The significant note mentions: “Message of remembrance to the Club The Strongest- La Paz, Bolivia. “Strongest” that has meant the pinnacle of the glory of Bolivian arms in the Chaco, symbolizes today for tomorrow, the effective future of Bolivia, with the sincere contribution of that enormous heart, which, like a magic amulet, encourages the strong youth. who militates in their ranks. Our gracious compatriots, Ana Rosa Tornero and Alicia Contreras, who have just written a brilliant page of history as heroines of an unprecedented epic of our Promethean captivity, call you to the imprisoned stronguist officers these warm votes, united, the fervent longing for straits in the eloquence of a stentorian Kalatakaya – Huarikasaya, Hurra Hurra and Rubricado with a resounding Viva Bolivia. Asuncion, September 1935”.

A few days after this ceremony, a correspondence arrived from a Paraguayan official to the worthy journalist. From the distant land she paid a tribute of admiration for her work, she expressed: “As an officer of the Paraguayan army I pay a distinction to the Bolivian woman in the person of Miss Ana Rosa Tornero. (Signed.) Lieutenant Pecci”. Ana Tornero de Bilbao was born in La Paz in 1907, she died on February 27, 1984 in Albuquerque.

