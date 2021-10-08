anniversary and summit- The Cryptonomist

There blockchain founded by Charles Hoskinson approaches bothanniversary of its launch that al Cardano Summit 2021.

Cardano’s first release occurred on September 27, 2017, with the first exchange that listed his ADA cryptocurrency 2 days later.

In this piece, we’ll take a look at what Cardano has achieved in the last year.

The hard fork Mary

L’Hard Fork Combinator (HFC) event who implemented theupdate Mary took place in early March 2021. This resulted They plan to become multi-asset. From that point on, it became possible mint tokens on this Proof of Stake blockchain, including NFT.

It `s important to note that Cardano does not require smart contracts for the creation of native tokens. This is one fundamental difference with Ethereum, which has one way more bulky and expensive to create tokens through smart contracts.

The first NFTs on Cardano

It didn’t take long for the developers to start issuing the first tokens. One such developer is Alexander Konrad, which created some Berry NFT for those who delegate to its stake pool. He then also co-created the NFT SpaceBudz, which together with CardanoKidz they are the first big ones NFT collections appeared on the Cardano mainnet.

100% decentralized block production.

March 31st, the community of Cardano celebrated d = 0. This parameter was set to 1 when theShelley update was implemented in 2020.

For several months, IOHK federated nodes have gradually validated fewer blocks and allowed the independents Stake Pool Operator (SPO) to take over the production of the blocks, which resulted in over 2,000 SPOs validating 100% of the blocks.

Cardano in Africa

At the end of April, the show monthly Cardano360 has been transformed in a “Cardano Africa Special”. Streaming over 2 hours was full of announcements and partnerships for the African continent.

One of the most notable partnerships was the one with Word Mobile, which aims at bridging the digital divide by 2030. There Cardano’s blockchain was chosen to issue the WMT token and develop the necessary infrastructure that will allow theAfrica to easily access the financial world. World Mobile is connecting the non-connected.

A guest of the Cardano SPO section here on The Cryptonomist, it was April by ZOEPOOL. It is located in Nigeria and has also appeared in the Cardano Africa Special. About another important partnership he told us:

“There was a lot of exciting news during the Cardano special. The first was the partnership with the government of Ethiopia to upload the credentials of 5 million students to the blockchain. This is the largest blockchain agreement I have ever seen and I am particularly proud of the Ethiopian Minister of Education for taking this bold step. “

A bridge between Cardano and Ethereum

L’ERC20 Converter has been announced in May. This tool allows you to easily move tokens back and forth between 2 blockchains, opening up the possibility of one migration from Cardano to Ethereum.

During the last Cardano360 at the end of August, Francisco Landino provided a update on the project and confirmed that AGIX by SingularityNET it will be the first token to experience this bridge.

The Alonzo hard fork

Last, but certainly not least, was the HFC event he has marked the beginning of the Goguen era for the Cardano ecosystem. This era is dedicated to smart contract and after success of the Alonzo hard fork which took place on September 12, developers have already started running smart contracts on the Cardano mainnet.

This was a long awaited update and there are hundreds of projects, including DEX, stablecoin, loan protocols, wallets and more, who are working hard to release their solutions.

Cardano Summit 2021 on the occasion of the anniversary



To celebrate his fourth birthday and the beginning of the Goguen era, IOHK organized a Cardano Summit, which according to the site will be:

“A mix of virtual and live events around the world on 25-26 September 2021. The whole world is invited. And it’s free ”.

Some of the cities where physical events will take place include London, Berlin, Cape Town, Wyoming, You love me And New York.

The Cryptonomist is a media partner of the event.

Sidney Vollmer, Head of Brand & Comms at Cardano Foundation, said there will be partnership announcements that will drive people crazy:

All that remains is to wait for the weekend and connect for find out what Cardano has in store.