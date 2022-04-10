Anniversary! Emily Ratajkowski recalls an important event in her life

UNITED STATES. –Emily Ratajkowski shares a series of postcards from her pregnancy to celebrate her son’s first birthday. They belong to a session that she did nude posing in the bathtub. It seems that the model wanted to share the memories of her pregnancy with the whole world and especially with her little son, she also wanted to give an account of her own anniversary.

Is that the young woman not only wish her little one happy birthday, but also herself. Although her birthday was actually June 7, the anniversary she celebrated was becoming a mother. The birth of the fair child fell on the International Women’s Dayfor which he wanted to account for one of the most representative things of the genre, motherhood.

In the first image you see Emily Ratajkowski posing in a pink armchair while being completely naked. She then poses in a bathtub with blue lights covering her nudity. Lastly, she shared a photo of her one-year-old son looking really cute while playing on the bed. The model she also remembered the moment when she announced the arrival of Sylvester Apollo Bear.

Emily Ratajkowski loves being a mother

The girl said that the moment of birth was the most surreal, beautiful and totally full of love. Emily’s life has changed a lot since her son arrived, it’s that she has missed some important catwalks. Above all, because she wanted to stay at home taking care of the child who was still too young to be alone with her father. She may now she has a little more time to parade again.

For the moment, he has used his moments at home to write the book “My Body” where he recounts everything he has suffered while working in fashion. The thing is Emily Ratajkowski He went through a lot of terrible things throughout his career, especially with people who did not respect the barrier of his privacy. He is now more aware of what happened and tells everything openly so that everyone knows the reality of his life.