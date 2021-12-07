Anno 1404 for free on the Ubisoft Store – Nerd4.life

Ubisoft has decided to give another game to all PC owners: Year 1404 – History Edition And free onUbisoft Store. This is the complete edition of the game, normally sold for € 14.99. The offer runs until December 14, 2021, so you have time to redeem the game (but don’t rest on your laurels).

To get a digital copy free of Anno 1404, just go to the game page on the Ubisoft Store and click on the “For you free” button. Of course, you must have an unlimited store account in order to complete the operation (otherwise make one).

Anno 1404 is a city builder with a historical setting, part of a very long-running series. For those wishing to know, it is fully translated into Italian, including dubbing. If you want more details, read our review of Anno 1404. Let’s read more details from the official description of the game on the Ubisoft Store:

Discover the classic urban management of Anno 1404 and its Venice expansion, fully updated for modern operating systems.

The Venice expansion of Anno 1404 adds cooperative and competitive multiplayer modes, new espionage features and city councils, as well as new ships, missions and items with which to expand your empire.

Your cities are more beautiful than ever with resolutions up to 4k.

Updated and expanded multiplayer functionality.

Enjoy all the improvements and continue your existing game thanks to the full compatibility of the save games.

Take advantage of enhancements such as borderless windowed mode and multi-screen support.

This edition also offers bonus content including a soundtrack and wallpaper, as well as a company logo for Anno 1800.