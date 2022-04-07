ANNO: Mutationem – Review

Some of you may remember a flashy indie game called The Last Night, which they announced at E3 2017. Their trailer showed us a stunning ‘cyberpunk’ world that combined beautiful 2D pixel art with 3D environments. But the controversial support of its director to a harassment campaign and problems in its development made this title stay in limbo. We don’t know if it will ever go on sale. Fortunately, a new work from the Chinese studio Thinking Stars took its flag and we can already enjoy its fantastic style. We talk about the game ANNO: Mutationem.

There is no doubt that this title “enters through the eyes”, but does it offer more than just flashy graphics? In this review of ANNO: Mutationem -which is already available for PS4, PS5 and Steam- we are going to discover what this game really is and if it has something to contribute to a genre like ‘cyberpunk’ that is becoming so common.

Ann Flores is a young private detective who finds herself involved in a very personal case. She suffers from a strange disease called ‘enreditis’ that makes her lose control of her actions. Searching for a cure, Ella’s brother Ryan has linked up with a criminal organization and disappeared. While searching for him, Ann begins to discover things about her past and a conspiracy that could destroy the world.

We know it’s an overused expression, but it’s the best way to describe this title. ANNO: Mutationem is “a love letter” to ‘cyberpunk anime’. It is full of references and details that immediately remind us of works like Ghost in the Shell, Akira and even Neon Genesis Evangelion. It also has plenty of bladerunner and classic science fiction. The soundtrack, full of electronic melodies and ‘synthwave’, fits like a glove.

In terms of gameplay, it is an action and platform RPG. Ann is a very versatile combat protagonist who can use a sword, two blades, a greatsword and different firearms. We can upgrade and customize this arsenal with chips and modules as the adventure progresses.

We have two types of scenarios. The colorful cities of this world and some sections of the dungeons can be explored with three-dimensional freedom to search for items, talk to other characters, and shop at stores. The combat and platforming sections are 2D only. The change between one style and another is perfectly fluid… what is not so fluid is the control.

Ann has a lot of combos and abilities, but she doesn’t always react the way we want. Some moves have a little ‘lag’ or delay – at least on PS4, which was the version we tested for this review – and while some parts of combos can be interrupted to change direction, block or dodge, this is not the case with all. This can cause some frustration.

Once we get used to these peculiarities, the fighting of Anno: Mutationem they are very exciting. Most enemies have a ‘shield’ that we must deplete to cause more damage, so we must carefully choose weapons and attacks. Boss fights are especially intense and require very good reflexes on the part of the player. Once the peak of difficulty that they may initially represent is overcome, we look forward to the next one.

The combat system also uses an elemental system where we can equip our weapons with fire, ice or electricity damage. However, the weapon upgrade and customization systems are not very well integrated into the gameplay loop and many players may not find a good time to experiment with them.

What is well designed are the levels. The game’s dungeons are interconnected areas with a map that is easy to read despite being three dimensional. They are reminiscent of the ‘metroidvania’ genre, but each zone works well independently. In the only thing that they do not stand out is in their visual design, because most of them are sewers and generic laboratories that contrast with the lush beauty of the open areaswhich are full of incredible details.

Cyberpunk is not only present in the visual elements of ANNO: Mutationem. Its plot is full of the most outstanding themes of the genre. Anne’s world was affected by a virus called ‘Mekanica’ that turned organic beings into machines. It’s an interesting take on cybernetic bodies with a touch of ‘body horror’. We also know virtual worlds, mega-corporations with a lot of political power and transhumanist conspiracies. The most interesting thing is that it mixes this with supernatural elements, parallel dimensions and religious iconography. This makes the game have a personality of its own despite its recognized influences.

The plot it presents us with is very intriguing, but difficult to follow. Much of the exposition and explanation of what happens is found in optional texts hidden in the levels, but they narrate events using language that is too technical and obtuse. We think they wanted to achieve something similar to what games like Dark Souls or Hollow Knight with his world building, but it doesn’t quite work. The truth is that its translation into Spanish does not help either.

Although the voices are only in Chinese and English, ANNO: Mutationem It has texts and subtitles in various languages, including Spanish. The problem is that localization quality is mediocre. Some terms are mistranslated, sometimes they use different words to refer to the same noun, and there are constant errors when referring to the gender of the characters.

We hope that this will be fixed soon with a patch, as it is a really annoying problem.

Fortunately, this game has many strengths that make it easy to ignore those flaws. We have to keep praising her wonderful visuals. The character designs are so cool that one could mistake an ordinary NPC for a protagonist in their own adventure. The main characters have a lot of charisma. Although Ann is the typical stoic warrior with an overly cheerful and enthusiastic companion – a very familiar trope from ‘anime’ – their relationship is endearing and yes, quite gay. It’s a shame that sometimes they resort to unnecessary ‘fanservice’.

The experience is rounded out with fun mini-games—including pong— and side quests that tell good stories, even when mechanically they just make us go to place X to get item Y. We would like that ANNO: Mutationem might have tighter controls, slicker mechanics, and better translation, but its characters, wonderful graphics, and music make it a fantastic cyberpunk experience. Enough to forget about The Last Night.

ANNO: Mutationem In summary ANNO:Mutationem it’s a visual spectacle that both PS1 nostalgics and lovers of the ‘cyberpunk’ aesthetic will appreciate. Its poor translation into Spanish —which we hope will be fixed— and some gameplay defects should not be an excuse not to get caught up in this intriguing futuristic world inspired by the best of the 90’s anime.

Review made with a digital copy of ANNO: Mutationem for PlayStation 4 provided by Lightning Games.