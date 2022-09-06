Announce change of command in SuperMax

The SuperMax supermarket chain announced today that as of September 12, the current president, José Revuelta, leaves office and the presidency of the executive Jorge Hernández takes effect.

The announcement, made known through a statement signed by the president of the Board of Directors of the company Supermercados Máximo LLC., establishes that “Hernández has vast experience as a high-level executive in the food retail industry in different formats.”

El Nuevo Día learned that the new president made a career as an executive at Walmart, Sam’s and Amigo stores.

“We are very excited about the addition of Jorge,” Lausell said in the written communication. “SuperMax has been a successful company since its inception in 2002. We understand that because of his experience and values, Jorge has the credentials to be instrumental in taking SuperMax to the next level of development.”

Secondly, Lausell reported that the current president, José Revuelta, who has held this position for the last 17 years, will continue as a shareholder and member of the Board of Directors. “Revuelta’s management over the years has been instrumental in our success,” Lausell said.