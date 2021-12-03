Tech

announced a bonus game for PS4 and PS5 in December, but not in Italy

The lineup of new free PlayStation Plus games for December 2021 is now known, this month subscribers will be able to download for free Godfall Challenger Edition, Mortal Shell And LEGO DC Super Villains. Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan & Asia has announced a fourth free game for the Asian market and it is also a much loved title …

Let’s talk about Judgment by SEGA, which joins the Instant Game Collection in PS4 version (obviously compatible with PlayStation 5), as mentioned, however, the bonus game is not available in Italy and more generally in the West, being at the moment an exclusive PlayStation Plus for the Asian market .

Following the recent announcement of free PlayStation Plus games in December 2021, there was no lack of controversy over the choice to include Godfall Challenger Edition among the games of the month, it is an abridged version of the game which includes only the contents of the Endgame but not the campaign, plus Godfall Challenger Edition is also free on the Epic Games Store.

In addition to the three games for PS4 and PS5, the three remain available until the beginning of January free PlayStation VR games released in November, namely The Persistance, Until Your Fall and The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners, downloadable by subscribers until January 3, 2022.

