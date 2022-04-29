Games Announced a new game for Xbox Game Pass that will arrive very soon

Xbox Game Pass is the best video game service that we can currently find on the market, which allows us to enjoy a large library of games that increases every month with new additions, starting with a monthly subscription. The new games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass are confirmed by Microsoft at the beginning and middle of each month, but as the weeks go by, some developers surprise us by announcing their games confirmed for launch Game Pass. So now, while we already know some of the games that will arrive on the service throughout the month of May, a new game has been announced for Xbox Game Pass that will launch very soon. This time we talk about Floppy Knightsa title developed by Rose City Games, which will be added to the long list of games available on Xbox Game Pass next May 24, 2022as confirmed by the game official account via Twitter. Now available 7 Days to Die and another game on Xbox Game Pass Meet the Floppy Knights: tangible projections summoned from floppy disks! Tactics meld with card game mechanics as Phoebe and Carlton, a brilliant young inventor and her best friend with a robotic arm, face off in turn-based battles. Select your Knights, perfect your deck and execute your strategy for victory!

