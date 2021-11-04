announced creation of 20 “Bitcoin schools”

As we all know, Bitcoin has been legal tender in El Salvador since June. Alongside the US dollar, Satoshi Nakamoto’s cryptocurrency is greatly benefiting the Central American country, so much so that the current surplus will allow creation of the first 20 “Bitcoin schools” in the country.

This is an extremely interesting announcement that follows the previous one relating to the opening of a veterinary hospital thanks to the profits of Bitcoin. There handling of currency by the staff of President Nayib Bukele so far it has been commendable and is leading to major profits. On the occasion of the announcement of the said veterinary hospital there was talk of a 4 million dollar surplus. Now, instead, we talk about “A couple of million dollars more”, at least according to what the Salvadoran president himself said on Twitter.

With these funds, Bukele said he intends create the country’s top 20 “Bitcoin schools”, extremely modern and modeled following the current technological standards. It is not known whether this is a title given to these institutions as they were born “thanks to Bitcoin” or if part of the education provided will focus on cryptocurrency itself. The important thing is to note how all this is possible “Without touching a cent” of El Salvador’s national budget or citizens’ taxes.

Thanks to this Bitcoin boom, now several hundred Salvadorans will get jobs thanks to the projects conceived by the national government on the entire territory of the country. In short, the strategy adopted by El Salvador seems to be an absolute success.

Meanwhile, the golden age of cryptocurrencies continues, with new records for Ethereum.