Announced Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, an asymmetrical Ghostbusters multiplayer

As the rumors pointed out, The Ghostbusters will have a new video game from the hand of Illfonic, creators of Friday the 13th and Predator: Hunting Grounds. Like these two previous projects, the new adaptation of the famous film saga will be an asymmetric multiplayer in which four players will face a ghost controlled by a fifth player. baptized as Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, will launch in the last quarter of 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

As you can see in the first trailer from Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashedavailable below, the Ghostbusters team will be made up of four players who will be able to use the iconic tools of the movies, such as the ghost trap or the PKE meter, in perspective in first person. The ghost, meanwhile, would play with a camera in third person and will have its own abilities that will depend on the chosen character.

Four against one in the universe of The Ghostbusters

Those who put on the jumpsuit Ghostbusters they will have to drive the Ecto-1 to various public spaces to find the ghost using the PKE meter. Once they have found him, they will have to cooperate to catch it with the positron collider and close the trap just at the right time. Meanwhile they will have to keep the citizens calm, something that will be more difficult to achieve the longer the ghosts spend out of the trap.

On the other hand, who plays as ghost You can use special abilities like fly or teleport between space-time cracks. They will also have the ability to possess objects to sneak among the Ghostbusters without being discovered, always with the aim of scaring civilians. If all else fails, the ghost will also have direct action abilities like throwing boogers or summoning minions. There will be different types of ghosts, each with their abilities, and a wide variety of maps.

Have a system to improve equipment, characters, skills and modifications. During the adventure, characters from the original films will make an appearance, such as winston zeddemoreplayed again by Ernie Hudson, Ray Stantz, whom to bring to life Dan Aykroyd. As you have seen in the trailer, we will visit iconic places such as the Ghostbusters building and details as characteristic as the Ecto-1 car from the movies will be recovered.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed arrive at the end of 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and PC. Count on cross play between all platforms and mode offline for a player which replaces human companions with allies controlled by artificial intelligence. Under these lines you can see a galley with the first images of the project.