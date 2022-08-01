Announced on departure, Cristiano Ronaldo loses his nerves

After a disappointing season for his return to Manchester United punctuated by a poor 6th place, Cristiano Ronaldo has made the decision to leave the Red Devils. The Portuguese international would like to play the Champions League at all costs so that Lionel Messi does not catch up with him in terms of goals. In response to the press, the 37-year-old forward dropped an unfiltered comment on Instagram.

Just arrived at Manchester United, Erik ten Hag did not expect to experience such a rocky start. If everything goes for the best on the green rectangle, the Dutch technician must face the desires of departure from Cristiano Ronaldo. Returned to the Red Devils last summer, the Portuguese was the strong man of Manchester United this season. But despite his goals and his undeniable contribution in the locker room, the Mancunian club could not hang the Champions League. A heartbreak for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jorge Mendes offered him to many clubs

Touched by this difficult season, Ronaldo made the decision to leave Manchester United only a year after his big comeback. Jorge Mendeshis agent, understood the message and activated the transfer window. chelseathe Bayern MunichI’AS Roma, Naplesthe FC Barcelona or more recently Sportinghis training club, Cristiano Ronaldo was offered everywhere. On the other hand, as announced by le10sport.com, the PSG is not part of this list. At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo no longer seems to be unanimous,…

Read the full article for free on le10sport.com