Announced One Piece Odyssey, a new JRPG that will arrive on PlayStation, Xbox and PC in 2022

Bandai Namco has announced One Piece Odysseya new Japanese role-playing game (JRPG) inspired by the famous manganime by Eiichiro Oda. It is a project that, according to the company itself, has been in development for several years; an ambitious video game that defines itself as an RPG with the adventure elements that fans of the saga have been asking for for a long time. It’s ready to launch this year on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and PCalthough nothing has yet been finalized about its exact release date.

The development of this title is carried out by ILCAa study that we associate directly with the remake Pokémon Shiny Diamond / Shiny Pearl. Now they are in charge of making a completely original game, with the collaboration of the author of one piecewho has designed a completely new story, characters and monsters for this occasion. Of course, the protagonists of the original cast of the series will not be missing: Luffy, Zoro, Nami and Usopp are just some of the characters that will appear in One Piece Odysseyas we can see in the first trailer in Spanish available below these lines.

Turn-based combat with various controllable characters

In this new video game one piecethe Hat Pirates de Paja are engulfed by a storm that takes them to a mysterious island where they end up separated from each other. In the first place we will control Luffy to try to find the rest of the crew, an expedition that will take us to roam the stages freely. In this new territory there will also be dangers that we will have to face in turn-based combat that will test our skills, having to squeeze the maximum potential of the powers of the characters of One Piece Odyssey.

In addition to Luffy, from Bandai Namco they tell us that they also we can control other characters like Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Chopper, Robin, Frankie and Brook in what they define as a classic RPG, with “quests and dungeons” but with a One Piece touch that will try to give the fans of the saga what they have been waiting for so many years. On a visual level, as you can see in the trailer and in the screenshots available in the gallery at the end of this news, we bet on a graphic style cel shading that tries to pick up the aesthetics of the anime original.

One Piece Odyssey arrive in 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and PC.