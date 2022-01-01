Announced the free-to-play Vanguard, from the producers of Control

The producers of Control have decided to create a new free-to-play title! Here’s what it is.

By now everyone knows the Remedy Entertainment thanks to the huge success of their two most famous titles: Quantum Break And Control. This latest title is a third-person shooter, featuring photorealistic graphics, addicting gameplay and an exceptional storyline. Indeed Control was acclaimed by critics and fans alike, receiving an incredible welcome from the public. Soon becoming one of the most loved and played titles in the 2019.

The incredible work behind this video game immediately proved the talent by the developers of Remedy Entertainment. Not only have they been able to take full advantage of the engine Northlight, the same used to develop Quantum Break, but they turned it up standard quality of modern titles. But now the Remedy has surprised everyone with a surprise announcement, revealing to the world the next title I’m hard at work on.

The new Free-to-play from the developers of Control: Vanguard

Even if the name could be deceiving making you think of the last chapter of the saga of Call of Duty, Vanguard is a new shooter video game coop free to play by Remedy Entertainment. In fact it seems that this videogame house has already signed a contract with Tencent, to produce and develop a new video game for platforms Pc And console. The free to play business model is increasingly used in the gaming world, to the point that a well-known analyst said it would increase sales of paid titles.

The title, codenamed Vanguard, will be the first video game free to play developed by Remedy. Knowing the huge talent of the well-known developer, it could be a pleasant surprise. Furthermore the budget for the development of Vanguard it should be similar if not slightly inferior to a title triple A. Unfortunately, for now there are not many details about the game, but what has been announced is that it will be one cooperative shooter.

This classification could mean a lot of things, as we don’t yet know if it could be multiplayer PvP or PvE. What is certain, however, is that it is a totally free title, and the genre is expected to have one shop or even a Battle Pass.

Also hopefully a title online multiplayer of this caliber is equipped with a very good anti cheat and that the team is hard at work for develop it to the best. Eg Warzone, before the implementation of the new anti cheat it was in dire straits, but now that Ricochet has eliminated more than 40,000 cheaters in a single night, we can all rest assured.

In addition, Tencent in addition to marketing and locating Vanguard in the Asian markets, will take care of developing and distributing the version mobile of the title.

Read also -> Elden Ring, the game’s author reveals: “That’s why I’ll never play it”

Also read -> Halo Infinite, there has been a huge change that no one has noticed

This collaboration between the developers of Control and Tencent could lead to great things, in the hope that the new Vanguard, is at the height of the other titles by Remedy Entertainment.