Announced the medicine scholarship ‘Ana and Camilo Gisbert Pascual’

The Alcoy City Council has published the rules for applying for the ‘Ana y Camilo Gisbert Pascual’ Medicine Scholarship, a aid of 2,250 euros that is granted on a competitive basis to provide financial support to people who carry out studies in the field of medicine during the current academic year 2022-2023.

Applications must be made through an instance addressed to the mayor, who is present at the Town Hall Entry Register within ten business days from its publication in the BOP.

All information and requirements can consult the website of the Electronic Headquarters of the Alcoy City Councilaccessing the ‘official publications’ section and within the ‘bulletin board and electronic edicts’ section.

The Councilor for Public Health, Teresa Sanjuanhighlights that «one more year, it is very gratifying for the Alcoy City Council to be able to make a small contribution to the studies of future medical professionals in our citywhile recognizing the importance of Medicine and our health system».

The assessment of the submitted applications is carried out attending mainly to the academic resultsalso scoring not having enjoyed this scholarship in previous editions, the curriculum of the applicant (courses, congresses, seminars, conferences…), the level of studies to be taken and the socioeconomic status of the family unit.