announced the new free games for PS4 and PS5

The wait was longer than expected due to calendar requirements but Sony finally announced the new free PlayStation Plus games of December 2021 available for download on PS4 and PS5 from Tuesday 7 December.

The lineup of the month, as revealed in advance by the PlayStation Plus games leak of December 2021, includes three games for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5: Godfall Challenger Edition (includes Endgame content but not the campaign), Mortal Shell And LEGO DC Super Villains, three games very different from each other but which will satisfy fans of their respective genres.

Free PlayStation Plus games December 2021

Godfall Challenger Edition (PS4 and PS5)

Mortal Shell (PS4 compatible with PS5

LEGO DC Super Villains (PS4 compatible with PS5)

We remind you that the free PlayStation Plus games of November 2021 are still available, including three extra PlayStation VR games downloadable until January 3, 2022:

First Class Trouble – December 6th

Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning – December 6th

Knockout City – December 6th

The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners – January 3, 2022

Until You Fall – January 3, 2022

The Persistance – January 3, 2022

What do you think of December’s free PS Plus games? Are you satisfied with Sony’s proposal for the last month of the year or would you have preferred other games for the current month? A new surprise bonus is now also available for PS4 and PS5, run to redeem it before it’s too late.