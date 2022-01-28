announced the new free games of February 2022

It was in the air, and Microsoft hasn’t betrayed expectations. One day after the announcement of the PlayStation Plus line-up, the Redmond house has also announced the Games with Gold that Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to download for free starting in February.

To guide the selection, as always made up of four different games, they think about it Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse And Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield for Xbox One, while Hydrophobia and Band of Bugs arrive from generation 360. The titles will be made available according to the following schedule.

Games with Gold February 2022

Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse – February 1st to 28th

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield – from February 16th to March 15th

Hydrophobia – from 1st to 15th February

Band of Bugs – February 16th to 28th

As usual, Microsoft has packaged a presentation trailer which gives us a taste of the new free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate. Before leaving you to watch, however, we would like to remind you that you still have several days to add the Games with Gold of January 2022 to your collection: NeuroVoider and Space Invaders Infinity Gene will be available until January 31st, while Aground will remain until January 15th. February.