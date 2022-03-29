Announced the new PlayStation Plus, with more than 700 games from all PlayStation consoles

Sony has confirmed the rumors of its new subscription serviceto date known as Project Spartacus, which unifies PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now in a single service, with three different types of subscriptions, which will give us access to current PS4 and PS5 games and also to classic PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP titles. The service start in june.

The three types of subscription

The new PlayStation Plus will be divided into three types of subscriptions, which are the following:

PlayStation Plus Essentials

It includes the same advantages that PlayStation Plus currently offersnamely:

Two downloadable games per month

exclusive discounts

Cloud storage for game saves

Access to online multiplayer

The price in Spain be 8.99 per month, 24.99 per quarter, 59.99 per year.

PlayStation Plus Extra

It includes all the benefits of PS Plus Essentials and some new ones.

Add a catalog of up to 400 of the best titles for PS4 and PS5, including blockbusters from PlayStation Studios and third-party developers. In the Extra level, the games are downloadable.

The price in Spain will be 13.99 per month / 39.99 per quarter / 99.99 per year.

PlayStation Plus Premium

It includes all the benefits of PS Plus Essentials Extra, and some new ones.

Adds a catalog of up to 400 of the best PS4 and PS5 titles, including blockbusters from PlayStation Studios and third-party developer partners.

Add up to 340 more games, including: titles of PS3 available via streaming in the cloud, a catalog of popular classics, available in streaming and to download for the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP . Cloud streaming of original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games is offered in Extra and Premium tiers in markets where PlayStation Now is currently available. Users can stream games from PS4 and PS5 consoles or PC.

titles of in the cloud, a catalog of popular classics, available in streaming and . Cloud streaming of original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games is offered in Extra and Premium tiers in markets where PlayStation Now is currently available. Users can stream games from PS4 and PS5 consoles or PC. This tier also includes access to limited-time game trials so players can try certain games before purchasing.

The price in Spain be 16.99 per month / 49.99 per quarter / 119.99 per year.

Some of the confirmed games

“The new Extra and Premium levels represent a major evolutionary step for PlayStation Plus,” announces Sony, confirming that at launch they will include Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11 and returnal. “We are collaborating closely with our creative developers at PlayStation Studios and external studios to iInclude the best gaming experiences available through a library that will be renewed periodically. We will be sharing more information about the games available through the new PlayStation Plus service.”

There will be no news from PlayStation Studios at launch

Jim Ryan, CEO of PlayStation, has confirmed that he will maintain the “virtuous circle” of his studios in which investment brings success, that plus investment and even greater success. “We like that circle and we think the players do too.” For this reason, news from PlayStation Studios will not arrive on the same day as subscription.

Adding news from PlayStation Studios would affect the quality of the games and will not be done, initially

“Putting our games on this service at launch… It’s not the way we’ve done in the past. And is not the one we will take with this new service. We believe that if it is done with PlayStation Studios games, that virtuous circle is broken. The level of investment that we need for our studios would not be possible, and it would have an impact on quality, which is something that players would not want.”

The future of PS Now: it disappears as an independent service

With this renewal of PlayStation Plus the service PlayStation Now will be integrated into this subscription and will no longer be available as a standalone service. “PlayStation Now user subscriptions will be migrated to the PlayStation Plus Premium level at no additional cost until the date of renewal of the old service, when the new corresponding rate will be applied,” Sony warns. “Users of both services, PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, will migrate to a single service that corresponds to the PlayStation Plus Premium level. In the case of only having PlayStation Plus active, it will remain at the PlayStation Plus Essential level.”

Sony will gradually roll out the new PlayStation Plus service in different regions, starting with an initial launch in various markets in Asia, followed by North America, Europe and the rest of the world where PlayStation Plus is offered. “The intention is update most PlayStation Network territories with the new PlayStation Plus game subscription service by the end of the first half of 2022. We also want to bring the cloud streaming advantage to new markets, and we’ll share more about that later.”