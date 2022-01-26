announced the news of February for PS4 and PS5

The big day has finally arrived, following a time-tested schedule, Sony announced i new free PlayStation Plus games of February 2022 for PS4 and PS5.

Strangely, there has been no leak to reveal the games in preview and therefore the announcement is an absolute first for players, so we discover that in February subscribers to the service will be able to download EA Sports UFC 4, Planet Coaster Console Edition And Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure available for download from Tuesday 1st February 2022. Planet Coaster Console Edition is offered in PS5 version while the other two in PS4 version are also compatible with the latest Sony console.

PlayStation Plus games February 2022

Planet Coaster Console Edition (PS5)

EA Sports UFC 4 (PS4 compatible with PS5)

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure (PS4 compatible PS5)

Surely three games that are very different from each other but that could meet the tastes of lovers of their respective genres. Until January 31, it is still possible to download the PlayStation Plus games of January 2022 for free: Deep Rock Galactic, DiRT 5 and Persona 5 Strikers. From Tuesday 1st February these will be replaced by the new games next month, which will remain available for download until Monday 28 February.