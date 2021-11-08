announced the Xbox Anniversary Celebration event for the twenty years of the brand – Nerd4.life

L’Xbox Anniversary Celebration will take place on Monday 15 November 2021 at 19:00, Italian time. It is a event organized by Microsoft to celebrate i twenty years of the Xbox brand, then with memories taken from the history of the brand and the consoles produced by the Redmond house.

Xbox Anniversary Celebration, the official logo

The broadcast will be broadcast on all official Xbox channels: YouTube, Twitch and Facebook. It will be subtitled in many languages, includingItalian. The most effective way to select your preferred language is by going through the official Xbox channel on YouTube.

We from Multiplayer.it we will follow the event live, commenting on everything that will be shown in real time, on our Twitch channel. So follow the event with us!

In terms of content it is difficult to say what will be shown. Being a celebratory event, let’s expect interviews and period material, with some curiosities about the world of Xbox. In terms of new games, let’s not expect anything, although something of Halo Infinite may be shown, given the imminent launch of the game and the importance of the Master Chief franchise for Xbox history. Certainly Phil Spencer will be present and, as announced, there will be discounts on Xbox products and there will be new merchandise linked to the brand.