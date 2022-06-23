Entertainment

announced undesirable, Neymar castigates the “Fake News”!

Neymar Jr is not used to hiding in silence when the media gets carried away about his future. Once is not custom, the number 10 of Paris-Saint-Germain wanted to respond to the latest rumors which sent him very far from the club of the capital, while his contract should be extended until 2027 in the next days. The Brazilian, currently on vacation after the international matches in June, responded in his own way via an Instagram story as the Brazilian press reported an evening at Vinicius Jr’s where the Parisian allegedly had relations with several women. Two messages passed in a single story therefore.

“Hello Fake News, here’s to you… It’s sunny here, lots of sunshine, peace be upon you!”

