Announced very close to PSG, Luis Campos is in Doha – Foot11.com

The transfer window will be decisive for the future of Paris Saint-Germain. And Luis Campos should play a decisive role in allowing the club to take a step forward. More

Luis Campos is getting closer to Paris

If Kylian Mbappé’s extension was a relief for the Parisians, the work is far from over to revive the club. PSG will therefore review a good part of its organization chart this summer. This is one of the reasons why Leonardo was fired. Thus, the reigning French champions are looking for a new sporting director… And Luis Campos is the big favorite to occupy this position.

Luis Campos has yet to sign his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (Iconsport)

Passed by Monaco or Lille, the Portuguese enjoys a good reputation in Europe. For example, he worked with Mourinho at Real Madrid in 2012. Luis Campos also has an extensive network in the world of football. It is for all these reasons that the PSG wishes to offer its services. And if nothing has been signed yet, an important step should be taken this week.

A decisive meeting

This Wednesday, The Team announces that Luis Campos is currently in Doha. This visit serves as final negotiations as to the role that the Portuguese could play in Paris. In Qatar, he will quite logically meet Nasser al-Khelaïfi to polish the final details. Since the negotiations have not been completed, Campos could also refuse the position if the club’s sporting project does not suit him. Anyway, we should know the end of the story very soon.

🔴 The formalization of the coming of Luis Campos 🇵🇹 is not imminent. Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is not currently available to finalize his arrival. The Portuguese is still working on his side from Qatar. (@Tanziloic) — Hadrian Grenier (@hadrien_grenier) June 1, 2022

As pointed out once again The Team, the technician should not be appointed sporting director of PSG. Unlike a Leonardo on all fronts, his task would be confined to the recruitment and sale of players. Areas such as the management of the training center could be entrusted to other people. Thus, Luis Campos will obviously work on a very specific function… Which is perhaps not so bad.