announced with all the details the mobile SoC with AMD RDNA 2 GPU and ray tracing – Nerd4.life

AMD and Samsung have joined forces to give the new SoC an edge Samsung Exynos 2022, presumably the heart of some flagship models of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which promises great things in gaming thanks to the Samsung Xclipse GPU. This is in fact based on the AMD RDNA 2 architecture and benefits from the latest technologies, including Ray Accelerator units to manage ray tracing.

In addition to ray tracing capabilities, the arsenal of the GPU Samsung Xclipse 920 it also includes Variable Rate Shading (VRS), until now exclusive to PC / console, and the Advanced Multi-IP Governor (AMIGO) technology, which promises to balance consumption with the most graphically demanding games. All supported by a CPU that does not change structure but passes to ARM v9 cores at 4 nanometers EUV, more efficient and more performing.

We therefore find a total of 8 cores including 1 ARM Cortex-X2 core to act as captain, 3 AMD Cortex-A710 cores designed to enjoy greater efficiency and ARM Cortex-A510 that increase overall power but aim to minimize. the consumption. In addition, in the package, there is also a new one Neural Processing Unit, a decidedly more advanced NPU that loses a core compared to the previous series but promises double the performance.

Render Samsung Galaxy S22

On the other hand, there were few changes in terms of connectivity, already advanced in the case of the Samsung Exynos 2100. But the 5G modem can reach up to 10 Gbps in download, against the previous 7.35, thanks to the E-UTRAN New Radio – Dual Connectivity (EN-DC) which supports both 4G and 5G signals . In addition there are other small innovations such as support for cameras with Zero Shutter Lag, with maximum 108 MP on single camera and 64 + 32 MP on dual cameras. Instead, the maximum of 200 MP for the single camera and the 8k decoding at 60 fps do not change but, as we said, the main novelty is the capabilities of the GPU, undoubtedly the highlight of the new chip.

