announcement at The Game Awards 2021, for an insider – Nerd4.life

Among the many announcements arriving during the The Game Awards 2021 tonight there will also be Alan Wake 2, at least according to insider NateTheHate.

Over the years there has been repeated talk of a sequel to the writer’s misadventures, especially after the release of the AWE expansion of Control (which has clear links with Alan Wake), the launch of the remastered version for the latest generation consoles and PCs of a few months ago and, in general, the rumors circulated on the net in recent months.

Starting from these assumptions, the time could actually be ripe for an announcement of Alan Wake 2 by Remedy and according to the insider this will happen during the next few hours.

During his latest podcast (42:30 minutes of the video below), Jeff Grubb said that he expects a reveal at The Game Awards 2021, which he had already suggested in the past months. A hypothesis on which NateTheHale also agrees on the basis of its own sources, adding that the launch of Alan Wake Remastered was not at all accidental, since it was an operation that allowed Remedy to introduce the game to new users and reconnect. with longtime fans, thus paving the way for the reveal of the sequel.

Obviously these are indiscretions to be taken with a grain of salt, especially now that we are so close to The Game Awards 2021, given that in these hours the amount of rumor is growing dramatically and many of them will probably prove to be unfounded. In any case, we won’t have to wait long to find out the truth, the appointment is set at 02:00 on December 10th.