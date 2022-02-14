announcement coming on February 15th, it’s official

Capcom is in full swing and after launching a countdown that will end over the weekend, the Osaka house has also updated the Resident Evil social profiles to confirm an announcement arriving tomorrow.

“There is suspicious activity on Resident Evil Portal … which is why all the staff have been busy lately. Tomorrow at 04:00 PM JST something will happen … we hope you please.“

Announcement scheduled therefore for Tuesday 15 February at 08:00 in the morning Italian time, what can we expect? Many hypotheses, from Resident Evil Re: Verse to the remake of Resident Evil 4, passing through the Resident Evil Village DLCs, the options are numerous, the certainties very few. Note the use of the hashtag REBHFun which can be interpreted as “Resident Evil Bio Hazard Fun“… is something funny coming up?

We’ll find out early tomorrow morningin the meantime let us know below what you expect from this Resident Evil themed reveal and as usual we invite you to keep the hype under control in order to avoid finding yourself with disappointed expectations.

In any case, this announcement is unrelated to the Capcom countdown that will expire over the weekend, in this case the reveal should be focused on Street Fighter considering that the timer expires right during the Capcom Cup final.