“Announcement in 2022”. And the polls terrify Biden – Il Tempo





Former President Donald Trump said he “probably” will wait for the Midterm election of 2022 before announcing his candidacy for the White House for the 2024 elections. happy with this decision “.

Asked if he thinks other Republicans, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis or former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, could run for office, Trump chilled the hypothesis. “We have many beautiful names – he commented – but almost all of them have said that they will withdraw if I stand as a candidate”.





Trump called DeSantis a “good man”, adding “but we have a lot of amazing people.” Regarding Haley, the former president said he “derails every now and then,” an apparent reference to the former ambassador’s criticism of Trump regarding the January 6 uprising. «Haley said she won’t run if I race – he added – and I think this is a sign of respect. I have been very good to her ».

Meanwhile, the Democratic administration led by Joe Biden is dealing with increasingly negative polls. The go-ahead from Congress to the Infrastructure plan comes at a time when Americans’ approval rating of Joe Biden is so low that, if we voted today, Donald Trump would beat him by two points.





This is what emerges from a survey carried out at national level by Emerson College in Boston. Fifty percent of Americans reject Biden, only 41 approve of his work, five points less than in September. The decline is, above all, among African Americans: the approval rating fell by twenty points, from 72 to 52 percent.

But it’s the confrontation with Trump that gives Democrats cause for concern: The former president would be two points ahead, 45 to 43 percent, in a hypothetical head-to-head for the White House.





In the suburbs Biden prevails by one point, in the rural ones Trump dominates with 32 points, 62 against 30 percent of the Democrat, while in urban areas the president is ahead, 52 to 36.

When asked who would you vote in the 2022 midterm elections, 49 percent pointed to conservatives, 42 percent to progressives. 62 percent of respondents think Congress has done less than expected. The average of the polls calculated by the political site FiveThirtyEight does not differ from the result of the Bostonian survey. The average points to 42.9 Biden’s approval rate as of November 5, a few hours before the House vote, which took place overnight. On January 25, after the first week in the White House, Biden was at 55 percent, a fairly constant figure, with slight fluctuations, until June, when the pandemic situation worsened.

The collapse in popularity took place in the days of the American retreat from Kabul and the attack on the international airport. «The consensus is constantly decreasing – confirmed Mark Penn, co-director of polls on behalf of Harvard / Caps / Harris – in practice the president is supported only by his electoral base. The decline was accelerated by the perception of uncertainty in managing economic issues ». The lowest point of reliability, Biden recorded on Afghanistan: only 33 percent of Americans, according to the Harvard poll, approved his course of action.