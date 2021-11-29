announcement of new free PS4 and PS5 games this week

We warned you, the announcement of the PlayStation Plus games in December is late on the schedule and instead of the last Wednesday in November the new free games will be announced on the first Wednesday of December, due to calendar requirements.

The appointment is therefore set for Wednesday 1 December at 5:30 pm Italian time, due to other program changes which should not, however, occur. As we know, the free PlayStation Plus games of November for PS4, PSVR and PS5 will be available until Monday 6 December while the December games will arrive from the following day.

A reliable leak has revealed in advance the new free PlayStation Plus games for December 2021, according to Dealabs, subscribers to Sony’s premium service will be able to download next month Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition, LEGO DC Super Villans And Godfall, all three compatible with both PS4 and PS5.

There are still no certainties about it but Dealabs has already become the protagonist of leaks in recent months, which later proved to be correct as regards the advances of PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Now, Games with Gold and Xbox Game Pass. We just have to wait until December 1st to find out more, when Sony will officially announce the new free PlayStation Plus games of December 2021.