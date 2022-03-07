Announcement of restart of flights to Mexico on the Monterrey-Havana route

The airline Viva Aerobús will fly to Mexico between the city of Monterrey, located in the north of that country, and Havana. The announcement specifies that there will be 3 flights each week, between its main base in Monterrey and the Cuban capital.

In the statement released this Friday, the link to the website where plane tickets can be booked is shared. According to the text itself, the first flight will be on April 9, and from then on a frequency will be maintained on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

“This is a route that is currently only offered by Viva, thus building a unique, direct, reliable bridge and at low prices,” reads the Viva Aerobús statement.

50 thousand capacities per year

The flights will be carried out with Airbus A320 aircraft, whose capacities are 186 passengers. The planes do not exceed 5 years of operation, and are included among the newest in Mexico. The duration of the trip is around 3 hours.

“Viva will make available to passengers more than 50,000 seats per year that connect the island’s capital with Monterrey, a city where the airline has positioned itself as the operator with the largest number of routes, and it is also one of the its five operating bases.

Tickets can be purchased on the official website of the Mexican airline https://www.vivaaerobus.com/mx or through phone calls.

During 2019 Viva Aerobus had begun to fly to various destinations in Cuba. In fact, the connection between Havana and Monterrey, the capital of the state of Nuevo León, was one of the open routes. The Covid-19 pandemic stopped the growth plans of the Mexican airline, due to the closure of borders by the Cuban government.

Since mid-2021, Viva Aerobus has shown its willingness to resume flights between various Cuban and Mexican cities.