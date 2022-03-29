Announcement of the XXII International Congress of Medicine in Torreón – El Sol de la Laguna

Torreón, Coahuila.- Around 800 participants, of which 500 will be in person and the rest following the online activities, were confirmed for the XXII International Congress of Medicine that will take place from March 30 to April 2 This year, organized by a group of students from the last semester of the Faculty of Medicine of the UA de Coahuila Torreón Unit, endorsing and highlighting the great work of all of them, Dr. Salvador Chavarría Vázquez, director of the campus.

“The pandemic somehow held back the demonstration of the boys and reintegrate with this International Congress of Innovation, which seems extraordinary to me the word innovate, I think it is the result of these new ways. I think that although we have 22 congresses, with this one, with the active participation of the boys, we see that the technology has always been there and they have taken it, I think they will have favorable results”, highlighted Dr. Chavarría.

It will be on Thursday, March 31, at 10:00 a.m., when the central authorities of the Autonomous University of Coahuila and the Torreón Unit will inaugurate the XXII International Congress of Medicine “The medicine of the future, for the challenges of the present”.

The Great Hall of the “Braulio Fernández Aguirre” University Cultural Center, in Ciudad Universitaria, will be the venue where more than 500 participants will attend: students, teachers, specialists and officials from the health sector; and another 234 people who have registered to follow the details of this activity through the different networks and platforms arranged for its use abroad.

It highlights that more than 60 percent of attendees will be women. For those whose knowledge is face-to-face, they will obtain a document that proves their attendance.

Julio Pérez Borbolla, Mariana Abraham Galicia, Diana García Coronado and David Franco Carrillo, gave a press conference this morning to confirm that the event has exceeded expectations, and that everything is ready to place the congress on the national map, with the idea that, within no more than five years, it will become a forum that brings together up to three thousand attendees from the health area.