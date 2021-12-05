announcement on release date or other at the 2021 Game Awards? – Multiplayer.it

News about CrossfireX seems to be on the way, judging by a cryptic message posted by the game’s official Twitter account, which could point to a announcement or a presentation on exit date or other ai Game Awards 2021, considering the proximity of the event.

“Attention mercenaries … Intercepted a transmission from Black List … Decryption …” Which seems to be just some sort of teaser of some news coming, perhaps a trailer containing new elements of the game or sensitive information on the title in question, of which we are still waiting for a release date.

Considering that The Game Awards 2021 will be held on the night between 9 and 10 December, these seem to be the most suitable event to present upcoming news about it, but something else will probably emerge from others tweet subsequent, so it may be appropriate to follow the Twitter account if you are interested in the game.

CrossfireX, shooter coming to PC and in exclusive to Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One is the new chapter of the popular series of Smilegate Entertainment, known above all in Asia as one of the most popular and used online multiplayer FPS, but still not so well known in our parts, where it therefore presents itself as a novelty.

Particularly interesting is, however, the presence of a single player campaign that was completely built by Remedy Entertainment on the basis proposed by Smilegate, which could prove to be an important element for the success of the game.

Last month, Remedy had precisely updated on the status of the works, suggesting an arrival for 2022 not too late. A trial version of the multiplayer was launched last year, on which we also published a trial version of the demo.