announcement trailer and release period on Nintendo Switch – Nerd4.life

The February 2022 Direct ended with a bang, with the announcement of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for Nintendo Switch, of which the first trailer official and announced on exit period.

Monolith Soft’s new JRPG will be available exclusively for Switch during the month of September 2022thus confirming the rumors that they wanted the work on the game now in the final stages.

The first trailer of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 presents some of the characters that we will learn about in this new adventure and allows us to also have a taste of the game world, as per tradition characterized by large areas to explore and enemies of all sizes to face.

As we learn from the official release, in this new chapter of the acclaimed Monolith Soft RPG series, players will take on the role of the protagonists Noah and Miyo, in a world torn apart by the conflict between the nations of Keves and Agnus. Six characters from both nations set out on a life-themed adventure. Additionally, the game will be linked to Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

As mentioned at the beginning, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch, with a release date scheduled for the month of September.