Announces close on school for Covid, but is on vacation in Ibiza. Storm on the minister

First, the new anti-Covid health protocol for schools, communicated on the eve of the return to class of students from Christmas holidays, and challenged by teachers and unions, who took to the streets with a mobilization that has not been seen for years. Now, the discovery that the author of the unfortunate protocol was in the heat of Ibiza when he entrusted the communication of the new rules to a media interview rather than to official channels. It is again storm on the French Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer.

There revelation of his holiday in Ibiza at such a delicate moment for France and schools, he reopened the controversy, which had hardly been dormant in recent days after the minister had announced free masks and new hires to meet industry demands. The teachers ‘and parents’ unions have called a new national strike for Thursday, the second after that of 13 January which had paralyzed at least half of the country’s institutions.

The first dispute, as we said, concerned the new health protocol, which among other things softened the rules on infections and quarantines, and which teachers and trade unions considered excessively dangerous and difficult to implement, also given the lack of staff. Blanquer had done his part, unveiling the new rules the evening before the start of the school year, in an interview initially available only to subscribers, then made freely available, published in Le Parisien on the evening of Sunday 2 January.

Now, the new revelation, this time from the Mediapart journalists: Jean-Michel Blanquer returned from his stay in Ibiza only on January 2, the day before the start of the new school year, in the midst of the spread of the Omicron variant. In other words, protocol and interview were done while he was in the heat of the Balearic Islands.

The Ministry of Education responded to the controversies and requests for resignation that rained down on social media, including from opposition politicians (in France we are in the middle of the election campaign): “The fact that the minister was there (in Ibiza, ed) does not mean say he wasn’t at work, “a spokesperson said, explaining that Blanquer worked remotely throughout his vacation. It must be said that Blanquer did not break any laws, as there is no restriction preventing travel to Spain and the ministers were only asked to stay in Europe, two hours from Paris.

But the juxtaposition between the image of the Balearics and the difficult time of the schools has fostered controversy. “There is a real gap between what Ibiza stands for and what the school staff were experiencing at the time, just before the school term started,” he said. Guislaine David, of the SNUipp-FSU teachers union. “Everyone has the right to take a vacation, but let’s talk about the day before a very special school year,” he told Franceinfo. Sophie Vénétitay, general secretary of the SNES-FSU union.