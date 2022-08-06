Annoyed, her daughter North says “stop” to journalists in the middle of the parade

Friday, July 8, Kim Kardashian shared a video of her daughter North West, unhappy with the paparazzi.

At only 9 years old, North West already has a strong character. For several days, North and her mother Kim Kardashian have been walking the streets of Paris to attend the Haute Couture Fashion Week shows. After Balenciaga, a show during which Kim Kardashian paraded, mother and daughter went to the Jean Paul Gaultier presentation. Seated in the front row, the two were able to discover the new fall-winter 2022-2023 couture collection, completely redesigned by Olivier Rousteing. Constantly in front of the lens of the photographers, the eldest daughter of Kanye West rose annoyed…

Determined to express her displeasure, North West seized her invitation on which she wrote “STOP”. A funny moment for Kim Kardashian, who did not fail to share it with her subscribers on her Instagram account. “Anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slideshow video. I think North was fed up with people taking pictures of her, so she wrote “STOP” on her invitation card and held it. She wanted them to focus on the show…”, she wrote.

What’s next after this ad

This isn’t the first time North West has complained about the paparazzi. In October 2015, when a friend of the Kardashian family took her to her ballet class, the girl made it clear to photographers that they were infuriating her. In her childish voice, she had launched a firm: “I said no photos!”.

What’s next after this ad

Also in pictures: The five-star cast of the Balenciaga afterparty