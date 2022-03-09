Annoyed Pochettino blames the referee for PSG’s elimination against Real Madrid and talks about Donnarumma and his future

2022-03-09

The coach of Paris Saint-Germain, Mauricio Pochettino, considered that his team was superior to Real Madrid in the whole of the tie for Champions League Round of 16 and complained that a foul was not called on Gianluigi Donnarumma before the first white goal.

“It is a feeling of great injustice. There was a clear lack of Benzema on Donnaurma. From then on everyone’s emotional state has changed and we haven’t managed it well. We were too exposed against Real Madrid. Three quarters of the tie in favor, we were the better team, but we leave with a tremendous blow for not being able to pass the tie, ”he said.

“I cannot consider an error when there has been a foul, and clearly. And I speak after having seen the images, at least between 30 and 40 times with different faces and different angles. This is football, when playing in this competition, the little details count. The VAR has not seen this fault and has been decisive in what later happened”, he added.