Annoyed Pochettino blames the referee for PSG’s elimination against Real Madrid and talks about Donnarumma and his future

2022-03-09
The coach of Paris Saint-Germain, Mauricio Pochettino, considered that his team was superior to Real Madrid in the whole of the tie for Champions League Round of 16 and complained that a foul was not called on Gianluigi Donnarumma before the first white goal.
“It is a feeling of great injustice. There was a clear lack of Benzema on Donnaurma. From then on everyone’s emotional state has changed and we haven’t managed it well. We were too exposed against Real Madrid. Three quarters of the tie in favor, we were the better team, but we leave with a tremendous blow for not being able to pass the tie, ”he said.
“I cannot consider an error when there has been a foul, and clearly. And I speak after having seen the images, at least between 30 and 40 times with different faces and different angles. This is football, when playing in this competition, the little details count. The VAR has not seen this fault and has been decisive in what later happened”, he added.
“If that action had been marked as a foul, which is what it was, we would be praising our players.. What happened happened; don’t use it as an excuse But it is reality. Unfortunately we have to leave with this great pain and disappointment for not having captured the superiority that PSG had in the tie with goals, ”he stressed.
Pochettino insisted that this action completely changed the course of the match.
“It is clear that the action is decisive and that it changes the course of the game. They are factors that influence the moods of the players and the opponent. It came after an hour of control in the game and having the possibility of score 0-2, which we were closer to than receiving 1-1. From there, we lowered our concentration, we left the game and we ended up paying dearly for it”, he assured.
In addition, the French coach defended his changes.
“With Monday’s newspaper it’s easy to talk. Paredes had a yellow card at 1-1 and it came from several weeks without competing. we put to Win Gueye to give more energy and defensive aids. Real Madrid had taken a risk and until then everything was fine. When you lose there is always something that could have been done differently, but the emotional state of the team was what it was and it did not depend on the names on the field”, he concluded.