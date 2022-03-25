annoying and long-term

The variants of the Sars-CoV-2 virus would give rise to different symptoms of Long Covid, or the long-term consequences that many patients recovered from Covid-19 have. This is what emerges from the Italian study carried out byUniversity of Florence and Careggi University Hospital. This study will be presented in April at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, in Lisbon (Eccmid 2022).

The report therefore shows that variants of the virus can give rise to different symptoms in the post-infection phase. If in the first wave the aftermath from Covid were mainly represented by loss of taste and smell, in 2021 the signals of the Long Covid would have changed significantly. Let’s go into detail.

The Long Covid Symptom Study

From the Italian study of the University of Florence and the Careggi University Hospital it emerged that i Long Covid symptoms – or post-infection aftermath – may vary according to the variant with which one came into contact.

“It was a multidisciplinary work that involved many different professionalsResearch coordinator Michele Spinicci, from the University of Florence, explained to Ansa. 76% of the 428 patients analyzed in the study reported at least one persistent symptom after healingShortness of breath and chronic fatigue were the most common, followed by sleep, vision and clouded brain problems.

Based on the research results, the severity of the contracted form of Covid-19 also affects any post-infection consequences. In fact, those who needed immunosuppressants or oxygen during hospitalization would be more likely to have a form of Long Covid. “This association does not surprise us, even if – explains the researcher – we know that persistent symptoms can also be reported by subjects who have had milder forms of Covid-19.“.

It’s not all. According to the study, women would be more prone to the aftermath of the virus. With double the percentage of men. “This data – continues Spinicci – It has also been reported in other studies, but there is currently no single explanation. There are hypotheses regarding possible differences in the intensity of the immune response to infection between men and women. On the other hand, we know that even in the acute phase the virus behaves differently between the two sexes, exposing men to a greater risk of negative evolution.“.

Here are the 5 symptoms of Long Covid 2021

The study shows that there would be significant differences between the symptoms of the Long Covid of the first wave and those of 2021, when the Alfa variant began to circulate more (today the variants in circulation are Omicron and BA.2). The current symptoms are mainly muscle pain, insomnia, clouded brain, and anxiety or depression. While the loss of smell, difficulty swallowing and hearing problems have almost disappeared. “Is the first time – concludes Spinicci – that the symptoms of Long Covid have been related to the different variants. The study shows that we need to do more to help patients over the long term“.