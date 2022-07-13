Annual session of the Royal Academy of Medicine of the Basque Country
Borja Guerrero
Updated:
07/13/2022 09:38
They awarded to Nekane Murga, the Franciscan Toño Pérez, José María Guibert, Nekane Lauzirika, Felipe Izarra and Alfonso Hernández
Elena Ausmendi; the general secretary of the RAMPV, Luis Casis, Nekane Lauzirika, Javier Aranceta and the rector of the University of Deusto, José María Guibert.
Dolores Ortega, Felipe Izarra, referent of the Mountain Club of the Bilbao Sports Club, and María José Zabala
Carmen Sebastián, Alfonso Hernández, from the Euskoiker Foundation and the doctor and health chronicler, Juan Gondra.
Felix Askasibar, Loli Simal, Itziar Rodriguez; the Franciscan Toño Pérez and Beatriz Marcos.
Julia Diéguez, the dentist Jaime Gil and the former Minister of Health, Nekane Murga.
