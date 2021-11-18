annual updates as for Windows 11 – Nerd4.life

Microsoft’s plans for Windows 10 provide for the transition to annual updates, as in the case of Windows 11. Obviously we are not talking about security patches or updates to applications, but about feature updates and therefore more important changes, even if we do not expect anything particularly relevant. Microsoft’s attention is in fact all for Windows 11 which is destined to spread rapidly, being a free update, despite the impositions of hardware requirements related to security.

Windows 10 will be updated until October 14, 2025

The new roadmap of the main updates for Windows 10 will start with the feature update of November 2021, already being released, which already seems to confirm the certainly not transcendental nature of the updates. In this case we are talking about support for GPU computing for the Windows Subsystem for Linux and a few other minor improvements. However, we expect something more for the next update as it will arrive in the second half of 2022, many months from now. From there on, we’ll probably see three more major updates before saying goodbye to Windows 10 which will no longer be supported starting October 14, 2025.