Annual vaccination obligation for Nurses, OSS, Doctors and Health Professions. AssoCareNews.it

Annual vaccination obligation for Nurses, OSS, Doctors and Health Professions. The near future will see the annual vaccination requirement.

Annual vaccination obligation for Nurses, OSS, Doctors and Healthcare Professionals.

At the start of the study to find the right regulatory key, the Government will come to propose the autumn recall as a mandatory element for health professionals.

The recent turnaround on the fourth dose led at the same time to the confirmation of the recall that each have we will be required to do to protect ourselves from the Coronavirus.

And the confirmation of the institution of the annual vaccination obligation has also arrived, which will therefore become a regular measure and not deriving from the emergency.