Annurca apple, the December fruit that lowers cholesterol

In general, apples are good for your health, we all know that. In particular, the annurca apple boasts particular nutritional and organoleptic properties, so much so that it is nicknamed the “queen of apples”.

It also got the denomination IGP, is an apple originally from Campania (it comes mainly from Naples, Caserta and Benevento).

It is round, medium-small in size, slightly flattened, with a bright red color tinged with orange, with a smooth and waxy skin and white pulp, crunchy, compact, juicy and fragrant. The two main varieties are the Corporal and the Source.

It is considered a Christmas apple but the harvest takes place in autumn and lasts until the beginning of summer.

Let’s focus on the properties of the annurca apple, a valid ally of health against high cholesterol but not only.

Annurca apple: the fruit that lowers bad cholesterol

Annurche apples are composed of 84% water and characterized by a high content of procyanidins, a group of polyphenols effective against bad cholesterol and baldness (also following chemotherapy). They are rich in vitamins A, B, C and PP, minerals (calcium, potassium, magnesium, iron, phosphorus, manganese), malic and oxalic acids, fibers (especially pectins). They contain 10% of sugars, are low in calories (40 Kcal per 100 g) and low in sodium, lipids and proteins.

The main benefit brought to the body by the annurca apple is its own efficacy in countering high cholesterol levels. A study by the Federico II University of Naples reports that the annurca apple lowers the bad cholesterol of 30% about increasing the levels of the good one (HDL) up to 60%. This benefit is due, as mentioned, to the high content of procyanidins.

Annurche apples: other health benefits

The annurca apple provides other benefits to the body: