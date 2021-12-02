Health

Annurca apple, the December fruit that lowers cholesterol

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 46 1 minute read

In general, apples are good for your health, we all know that. In particular, the annurca apple boasts particular nutritional and organoleptic properties, so much so that it is nicknamed the “queen of apples”.

annurca apple
apple annurca december

It also got the denomination IGP, is an apple originally from Campania (it comes mainly from Naples, Caserta and Benevento).

It is round, medium-small in size, slightly flattened, with a bright red color tinged with orange, with a smooth and waxy skin and white pulp, crunchy, compact, juicy and fragrant. The two main varieties are the Corporal and the Source.

It is considered a Christmas apple but the harvest takes place in autumn and lasts until the beginning of summer.

Let’s focus on the properties of the annurca apple, a valid ally of health against high cholesterol but not only.

Annurca apple: the fruit that lowers bad cholesterol

Annurche apples are composed of 84% water and characterized by a high content of procyanidins, a group of polyphenols effective against bad cholesterol and baldness (also following chemotherapy). They are rich in vitamins A, B, C and PP, minerals (calcium, potassium, magnesium, iron, phosphorus, manganese), malic and oxalic acids, fibers (especially pectins). They contain 10% of sugars, are low in calories (40 Kcal per 100 g) and low in sodium, lipids and proteins.

Annurche apples – readquotidiano.it

The main benefit brought to the body by the annurca apple is its own efficacy in countering high cholesterol levels. A study by the Federico II University of Naples reports that the annurca apple lowers the bad cholesterol of 30% about increasing the levels of the good one (HDL) up to 60%. This benefit is due, as mentioned, to the high content of procyanidins.

Annurche apples: other health benefits

The annurca apple provides other benefits to the body:

  • It has a high antioxidant power thanks to the polyphenols, so it counteracts cellular aging;
  • Protects the cardiovascular system;
  • Promotes digestion, is beneficial for those suffering from gastroesophageal reflux and excessive gastric acidity thanks to the presence of fibers and cellulose;
  • Promotes diuresis by eliminating uric acid;
  • Helps the health of the eyes by protecting them from damage caused by diseases such as degenerative maculopathy;
  • Boosts the immune system thanks to vitamin C;
  • Cleans the teeth and mouth;
  • Strengthens the muscles thanks to iron and potassium.

annurca apple

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 46 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

It sounds incredible, but this is the daily dose of coffee that could be good for your health and stave off atherosclerosis

23 hours ago

Measles, 22 million children not vaccinated due to the pandemic – Health

3 weeks ago

Plenty of people eat this fruit for its antioxidant powers but they could make a mistake

23 hours ago

Here is what we will eat to reduce emissions: no to synthetic foods but save the Mediterranean diet

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button