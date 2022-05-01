Anomalous flow of planes on the Iran-Russia route: the intelligence alarm goes off

A new alarm comes on the Iran-Russia axis. In fact, in recent days, Western intelligence suspects that there is a “partnership” between Tehran and Moscow to circumvent the sanctions imposed on Putin by NATO for the war caused in Ukraine. How do you understand? From an anomalous flow of flights along the two lines, with cargo aircraft full of goods reported by the most reliable and well-known monitoring site, Flightradar24, but also by all the other sky traffic control systems. Many say that such an assiduous flow of flights has never been seen before.

The move to circumvent sanctions

It takes off from Tehran and after about three, half or four hours, these planes land at Moscow’s Domodedovo International Airport. Almost always these are some of the biggest planes in circulation, the Boeing 747s, now second only to the Airbus 380s but it is all about the details. As reported Republicthe route is also served by numerous Russian-made aircraft, the Ilyushin-76, with the strategic and multipurpose transport function also designed to supply heavy machinery in areas that are difficult to reach or completely remote. Its use is also for humanitarian purposes, and we know that Western sanctions are bringing Russia to its knees with an almost total blockade of supplies and goods from Western countries. But it is not only a question of this but also and above all of war aid.

The “Guardians of the Revolution”

Alongside the Russian company there is also the Iranian cargo airline called Fars Air Qeshm, known for its links with Guardians of the Revolution, or Pasdaram, militia with deep ideological faith behind practically all operations with Moscow to overcome the international stop. As the well-informed say, for decades these Guardians have been very “skilled” and capable of circumventing the sanctions imposed, for various reasons, on Asian countries. This is why the new alarm bell has now gone off: who better than them could help Putin in this difficult time where the sanctions and restrictions imposed by NATO are getting heavier. The role of Iran could be fundamental because those war replacements decided for the last phases of the war in Ukraine would arrive.