Anomalous hepatitis, a 4-year-old boy is the first suspected case in Milan

April 27, 2022 1:35 pm

The little boy is admitted to the San Paolo hospital for checks. “He is better”, the doctors say


“We have already had cases with an unknown etiological agent previously, we are not dealing with a nosological entity that we have never identified”, Banderali explained, recalling that “on the basis of the data reported in Great Britain it started an international surveillance “.

“Now we are in the phase of surveillance, as it should happen as soon as a notification arrives from a country even far from us, of a particular case, we are not in a phase of alarmism. The surveillance must reassure parents and not alarm them because – concludes Banderali – surveillance is such that even a single case of a child is networked with a similar case in another country in search of possible common causes “.

This could be another possible case of acute hepatitis triggered by an unknown cause. Two other young patients, for whom the disease is confirmed, aged six and eleven, are still being treated at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo (the second had to undergo a liver transplant).

