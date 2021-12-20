by Simona Balduzzi

original title: Anon

Village: Germany, USA, Canada

Year: 2018

Duration: 100 min

Gender: thriller, science fiction

Subject: Andrew Niccol

Direction: Andrew Niccol

Film script: Andrew Niccol, Oda Schaefer, Oliver Simon, Daniel Baur

Production: K5 Film

Distribution in Italian: Netflix

Photography: Amir Mokri

Assembly: Alex Rodriguez

Special effects: Craig Lyn

Music: Christophe Beck

Scenography: Philip Ivery

Cast: Clive Owen, Amanda Seyfried, Colm Feore, Mark O’Brien, Sonya Walger, Joe Pingue, Iddo Goldberg, Sebastian Pigott, Rachel Roberts

Written and directed by Andrew Niccol, “Anon” (2018) connotes itself for science fiction dynamics (at times noir ) that do not neglect thriller nuances. The film portrays a reality permeated by information technology augmented reality – in which the virtual prevails over the real: the New Zealand director-screenwriter and producer, already known to the general public for “Gattaca-The door to the Universe “(1997),” In Time “(2011) e “The Host “(2013), rHere he creates a work with innovative characteristics that do not follow the line of the killer hunt, to the advantage of a futurist cut. A fascinating element that captures the viewer’s gaze in the immediate as much as it disappoints him in the continuation: the tension and suspense that one would expect is incomplete. On the other hand, photography is excellent (Amir Mokri) – which favors the use of yellow / blue – and the shots, which seem to project the gaze inside and outside the minds of the characters. The special effects (Craig Lyn), also strengthened by a compelling soundtrack (Chritophe Beck) , they know how to involve – at least initially – the viewer. The dialogues and the performances of the actors are good, as well as the scenography (P.hilip Ivery) to support a provocative approach highlighted by attention to detail; from strategic overlaps of the field and backlit profiles that show the intentions of the characters through their visual perspectives.

Plot

We are in the future and each person uses augmented reality through which he receives a perpetual flow of visual information: no more confidentiality, in a world where everyone is constantly recorded in every action, as well as cataloged in the database. “Ether”. This, in order to allow the authorities to track down and fight crime. Sal Frieland (Clive Owen), and ‘the investigator who is investigating a series of murders sharing the same’ modus operandi ‘, but the perpetrator of the crimes and’ managed to manipulate “Ether” so as not to be tracked. Incidentally, Frieland runs into one woman (Amanda Seyfried) which is apparently devoid of identity ‘: from this moment he is’ part of a mission that will transform him’ into the bait that will have to trap, by means of a game of crossed strategies, the author of all crimes.