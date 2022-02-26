Anonymous Declared Cyber ​​War Against Russian Government – Technology News – Technology

In the midst of the complex situation in Ukraine as a result of the invasion announced by the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, at dawn this Thursday, which already leaves hundreds dead, The group of hackers Anonymous, who are known worldwide for their cyberactivism, expressed their support for the Ukrainians.

This Thursday, February 24, Anonymous pointed out through its Twitter account that they are officially in a cyber war against the Russian government.



“The Anonymous collective is officially in cyber war against the Russian government,” the collective wrote.

Time after they made this announcement, the group of hackers announced that they had taken down the RT websitea pro-Russian TV channel backed by the Kremlin, which is a fortified complex in central Moscow.

In addition, the official Kremlin websites have collapsed and until this Friday morning the pages continue to be inaccessible. In the face of this cyber war, the possibility arises that Russia could be the target of hacking. After the announcement, several users on the networks have applauded the work of Anonymous.

This is not the first time that this group of hackers intervenes in international conflicts. They have previously targeted Islamic extremist groups and the Ku Klux Klan. They were also responsible for publicizing Jeffrey Epstein’s child trafficking network.

In Colombia, during the national strike that took place in the first half of 2021, Anonymous attacked several pages of the National Government, such as that of the Presidency of the Republic and the Senate in support of the protesters. What’s more, leaked email lists and passwords of members of the National Army.

On the other hand, cyberattacks have also been reported in Ukraine, since the pages of the banks and the government are disabled.

